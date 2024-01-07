FantasyGold Price Up 53.8% Over Last Week (FGC)

FantasyGold (FGC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded 53.8% higher against the dollar. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $236.33 million and $1.62 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FantasyGold coin can now be purchased for about $1.69 or 0.00003847 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FantasyGold Coin Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. The official website for FantasyGold is fantasygold.co. FantasyGold’s official message board is medium.com/@fantasygoldproject. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

According to CryptoCompare, “FantasyGold (FGC) is a cryptocurrency . FantasyGold has a current supply of 177,609,675 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FantasyGold is 1.69991116 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fantasygold.co.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

