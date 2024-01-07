RWC Asset Management LLP Reduces Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

RWC Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 96,471 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 108.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,387,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,563,304. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.51. The stock has a market cap of $66.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.16.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

