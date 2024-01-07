Source Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,919 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 4.0% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $11,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,653,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,604,587. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.42.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

