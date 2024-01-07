American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stake Lifted by Macroview Investment Management LLC

Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 48,800.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 35.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in American International Group by 36.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in American International Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in American International Group during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in American International Group during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Up 0.6 %

AIG traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $69.01. 4,813,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,171,248. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.67. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $69.76. The company has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Argus raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.31.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

