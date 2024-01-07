AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $47.57 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,258,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641,154 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned about 0.13% of Exelon worth $47,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 189.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 263.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Exelon in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Exelon in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $36.31. 4,978,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,985,024. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.54.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 67.29%.

EXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.45.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

