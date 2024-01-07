AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $57.87 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,048,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346,227 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $57,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 280,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 5.7% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 24.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,123,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,815. The stock has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $60.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

