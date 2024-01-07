HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) is RWC Asset Management LLP’s Largest Position

RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,444,697 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,113 shares during the period. HP accounts for 7.4% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.45% of HP worth $114,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in HP by 6.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 205,900 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of HP by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 93,736 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 12,417 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter worth $357,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of HP by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 177,404 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,432 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Up 0.9 %

HPQ traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $29.95. 6,916,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,528,105. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $33.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.41. The company has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on HPQ. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America raised shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

View Our Latest Report on HP

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.