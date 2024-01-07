Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Holdings Boosted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,943 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,757 shares of company stock valued at $13,390,703. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $416.50. 999,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,635. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $377.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.90. The stock has a market cap of $107.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $282.21 and a twelve month high of $418.71.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

