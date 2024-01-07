IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 15,205 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,129 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $16,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,092,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,616,000 after purchasing an additional 468,000 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,425.2% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 49,842 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 46,574 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of UBER stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $57.58. 17,833,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,099,812. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.49 billion, a PE ratio of 117.51 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $63.53.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.48.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

