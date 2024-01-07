Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stake Increased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $24,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 433.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock traded down $11.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,408.14. 321,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,713. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,151.16 and a twelve month high of $3,580.62. The company has a market capitalization of $118.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,234.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,064.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $53.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,465.84.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

