Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Makes New Investment in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.94.

Celanese Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE CE traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $150.13. The company had a trading volume of 740,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $97.12 and a 1 year high of $159.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.71 and a 200-day moving average of $126.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

