Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 182 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,122,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,969,000 after buying an additional 256,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,912,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after buying an additional 194,195 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,594,000. Finally, Main Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 119,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after buying an additional 119,900 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITA stock opened at $123.84 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.92 and a 200-day moving average of $115.26.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

