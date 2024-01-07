Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Sells 200 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lowered its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,406 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth $42,346,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 59.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,539 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RIO traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.64. 1,759,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,341,047. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.86 and a 200-day moving average of $65.73.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

