GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 179.3% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.3 %

PFE stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.93. The stock has a market cap of $166.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

