Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 220.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 76.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ITA opened at $123.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

