WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.5% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $301.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.94 and a fifty-two week high of $313.35.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

