First Merchants Corp Has $4.18 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,191,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,990. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $112.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.22 and its 200 day moving average is $106.35. The company has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.