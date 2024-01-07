First Merchants Corp Sells 3,296 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

First Merchants Corp cut its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 9,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 346.5% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 25,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 8,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Genuine Parts stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.62. 818,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $181.37.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

