First Merchants Corp Reduces Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

First Merchants Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,764 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of First Merchants Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. First Merchants Corp owned approximately 0.18% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $13,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,258,000 after buying an additional 49,153,855 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,611,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2,972.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 398,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,902,000 after acquiring an additional 385,716 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 982.7% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 341,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,442,000 after buying an additional 310,230 shares during the period. Finally, Reframe Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,695,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.95. 260,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,872. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $80.29.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

