First Merchants Corp Has $7.01 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

First Merchants Corp grew its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,981 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 522,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,488,000 after acquiring an additional 10,917 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 43.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.86. 9,777,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,690,885. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,398,229. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

