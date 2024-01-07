RWC Asset Advisors US LLC Increases Holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Free Report) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,172 shares during the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima accounts for about 0.1% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC owned about 0.14% of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,796,000. RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth about $3,199,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 180.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 418,875 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 258.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 400,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 288,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE LOMA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.69. 230,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,129. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $242.35 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

