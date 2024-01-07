Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 2,448 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.1% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 19,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $189.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.25. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.19 and a one year high of $193.18.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

