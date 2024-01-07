DMC Group LLC Sells 600 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

DMC Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $362,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 23.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after acquiring an additional 16,164 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ELF traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.02. 1,018,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,251. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 64.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.46. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $153.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.99 and a 200-day moving average of $118.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $215.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.27 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $147.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.42.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total transaction of $179,532.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,650,846.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $646,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,014,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total value of $179,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,650,846.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,600,379. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

