DMC Group LLC Raises Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

DMC Group LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,099,000 after purchasing an additional 60,580 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

TROW traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.17. The stock had a trading volume of 850,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,061. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $132.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.37. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,825,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $530,467.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,971.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,825,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TROW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.92.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

