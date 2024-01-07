DMC Group LLC Lowers Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

DMC Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,282 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 907,591 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $63,368,000 after purchasing an additional 97,518 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 82,511 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,761,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $81.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,705,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,763,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $104.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.23. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $93.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

