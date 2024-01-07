DMC Group LLC Grows Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

DMC Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 621.1% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.75.

NASDAQ TSCO traded up $3.87 on Friday, reaching $218.91. 1,428,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,732. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $251.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

