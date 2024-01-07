Strs Ohio Purchases 34,435 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 238,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,435 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in McKesson were worth $103,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of McKesson by 324.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $633,960,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 94,078.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after purchasing an additional 595,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at $213,522,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of McKesson by 53.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $4,839,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,007,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,678 shares of company stock valued at $13,438,522. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK stock traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $478.19. 564,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,201. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $458.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.12. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $485.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

