Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,418 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,164,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,118,000 after purchasing an additional 110,594 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EQ LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL stock opened at $144.75 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.64 and its 200-day moving average is $137.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

