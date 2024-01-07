Strs Ohio Has $79.37 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.20% of Hilton Worldwide worth $79,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 87,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 353,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,844,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.5% in the second quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 170,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,773,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:HLT traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,391,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,654. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.29 and a twelve month high of $183.51. The stock has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.18.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.67. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.21%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.54.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hilton Worldwide

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.