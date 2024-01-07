Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Buys 562 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 16,630 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 133,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after buying an additional 69,474 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Shah Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 241,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.21 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $58.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

