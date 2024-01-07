Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 1,215 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $108.07 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.05 and a 200-day moving average of $105.26.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

