Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $37.14 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $37,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,149 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,702,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,101 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,070,525,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 276.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,980,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,663,000 after buying an additional 2,923,907 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $155.71 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $158.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.72. The company has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

