Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) is RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s 4th Largest Position

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,740,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,066 shares during the quarter. Gold Fields makes up 11.2% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $116,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Gold Fields by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Gold Fields by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Gold Fields by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Gold Fields by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Gold Fields by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gold Fields from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Gold Fields Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of GFI stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,660,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,746,564. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average is $13.55. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $17.78.

Gold Fields Profile

(Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.