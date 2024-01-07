Cambridge Trust Co. Buys 18,406 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 982.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,406 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Analog Devices by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 66.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,488,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,498. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $202.77.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.60%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.74.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.