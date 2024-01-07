RWC Asset Advisors US LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lessened its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,662 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,489 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander-Chile accounts for approximately 0.2% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 223,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 71,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 241.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSAC stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,124. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.90. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.82.

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $477.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Banco Santander-Chile in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.90 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Banco Santander-Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

