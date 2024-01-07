RWC Asset Advisors US LLC Reduces Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC decreased its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 72.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066,476 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group accounts for about 1.3% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $13,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 24,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 21.1% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

TCOM stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.25. 3,200,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,365,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $43.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.84.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.28. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TCOM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Nomura cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

