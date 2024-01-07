RWC Asset Advisors US LLC Increases Stock Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,883,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,953 shares during the quarter. PDD accounts for 17.7% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC owned 0.14% of PDD worth $184,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Mariner LLC increased its stake in PDD by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in PDD by 22.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in PDD by 4.1% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in PDD by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in PDD by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDD traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,960,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,166,048. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $150.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $193.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.53.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $2.67. PDD had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $68.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.04.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

