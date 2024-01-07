RWC Asset Advisors US LLC Acquires 5,077 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up approximately 6.2% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC owned 0.10% of MercadoLibre worth $64,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 500.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 58.8% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MELI traded up $19.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,538.83. 306,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,218. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $847.01 and a 12-month high of $1,660.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,513.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,345.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.56.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Bank of America upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,752.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

