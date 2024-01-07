Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Position Increased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.14% of Equinix worth $93,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 485.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Equinix by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Equinix by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.26, for a total value of $776,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,886,338.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,215,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,494 shares of company stock worth $5,654,822 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $830.33.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $6.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $788.39. 345,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,857. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $790.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $772.23. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $650.61 and a 12 month high of $824.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.23%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

