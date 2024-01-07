Freedom Day Solutions LLC Sells 5 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth $38,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZO. Argus lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,851.50.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,550.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,621.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,547.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $27.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,536.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,949 shares of company stock worth $38,497,878. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

