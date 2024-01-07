SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $124.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.04. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

