Calamos Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWF opened at $294.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.88. The firm has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $209.27 and a 12-month high of $305.35.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

