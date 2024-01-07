Keeler THomas Management LLC Boosts Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Keeler THomas Management LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,849 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp makes up 1.5% of Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director C. Bryan Daniels bought 64,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,503,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of FITB traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,720,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,672,618. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average of $27.58. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

