Keeler THomas Management LLC Sells 90 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Keeler THomas Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 25,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 982.7% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 9,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,693,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,527,000 after purchasing an additional 52,031 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,303,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,939,924. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $189.85 and a 52-week high of $238.74. The firm has a market cap of $328.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.72 and a 200 day moving average of $221.59.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

