Zenyatta Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Darling Ingredients comprises 2.3% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 97.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 20.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.21. 4,183,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,715. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.15. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.97 and a 12-month high of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.37%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew J. Jansen acquired 11,113 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.80 per share, for a total transaction of $497,862.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,235.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Matthew J. Jansen acquired 11,113 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.80 per share, for a total transaction of $497,862.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,235.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,025 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $44,464.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,705.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 16,288 shares of company stock valued at $715,604. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet cut Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

