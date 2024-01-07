47,146 Shares in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Bought by Keeler THomas Management LLC

Keeler THomas Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at $6,576,000. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at about $15,604,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 202,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 258.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 33,155 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,822,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,118,745 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.