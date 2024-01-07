Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Decreases Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning trimmed its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 21.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 13,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 7.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,225,000 after buying an additional 224,108 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Bentley Systems by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,089,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,629,000 after purchasing an additional 28,634 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Bentley Systems by 292.8% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 79,337 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $3,979,543.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,738,312 shares in the company, valued at $388,153,729.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 67,313 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $3,261,314.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,526,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,653,450.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 79,337 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $3,979,543.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,738,312 shares in the company, valued at $388,153,729.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,152 shares of company stock worth $9,848,546 over the last 90 days. 21.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,673. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $55.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $306.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

