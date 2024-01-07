Cambridge Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,406 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. owned 0.26% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $7,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,098,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,224,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,852,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,989,000 after acquiring an additional 16,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 34.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

EWC traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,759,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,407,458. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $36.99.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.