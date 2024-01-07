Cambridge Trust Co. Has $14.91 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,361 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $14,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,152,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,084,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $7,351,049.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,152,375 shares in the company, valued at $145,084,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,419 shares of company stock worth $10,110,657 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.1 %

ICE stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,059,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,930. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $70.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.35. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $129.16.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.98%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

