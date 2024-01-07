Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Reduces Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning reduced its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,331 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,884 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fithian LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth $1,319,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Stock Down 1.1 %

HDB stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,485,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $121.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.25. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $55.95 and a fifty-two week high of $71.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.35. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HDB. TheStreet cut HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

